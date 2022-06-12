KP Police to buy more drones for security

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police are going to purchase more drones to monitor the security situation in the cities through cameras.

The capital city police had introduced drones for monitoring of rallies and processions a few years ago. The capital city has also introduced cameras that will be placed at a number of places, especially checkpoints, to monitor specific areas.It has been learnt that the Central Police Office is considering purchasing more drones for monitoring the urban areas of Peshawar as well as other major cities of the province.

Drones are being normally used in Peshawar during Muharram and during rallies and protests for monitoring purposes.