Three tourists injured in Kaghan valley road mishap

MANSEHRA: Three tourists sustained injuries when a car plunged into a ravine in Mahandri area of Kaghan valley on Saturday.

The tourists were on their way back to Khanewal (Punjab) after a recreational visit to Kaghan valley and Gilgit-Baltistan when their car met with an accident.

The locals shifted the injured Mohammad Yasir, Mohammad Shahzad and Mohammad Shahid to the Civil Hospital in Balakot where doctors referred all of them to the Ayub Medical Complex Hospital, Abbottabad.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Adnan Khan has assured Balakot’s transporters to address their problems.

He told a delegation of transporters who met with him at his office that the administration was doing its level best to address the issues and problems faced by the different segments of society.

“We have been different issues in Balakot and the administration should settle them in accordance with the existing laws,” said Ajmal Khan, the president of the transporters body.