Axelsen into Indonesia Masters final

JAKARTA: Badminton world number one Viktor Axelsen ousted Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting on Saturday to advance to the final of the Indonesia Masters.
The Danish ace beat home favourite Ginting 21-15, 21-15 in a 48-minute match at the Istora Senayan sporting arena in Jakarta.
“Ginting is always really, really tough to beat on home soil. But I managed to keep my game plan in the most important parts of the game,” Axelsen told reporters.
In the final, Axelsen will face Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen, who defeated Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew 21-16, 8-21, 21-19 in a tight game.
In the women’s singles, Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Chen Yu Fei outplayed He Bing Jiao 21-17, 21-14 to advance to the final.
Chen will square off against Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon who defeated unseeded opponent Han Yue 13-21, 21-14, 21-18.
Meanwhile, hometown heroes Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo bowed out of the tournament after losing against unseeded pair Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang 21-17, 21-10. The Chinese pair will face Indonesia’s Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto, who ousted China’s He Ji Ting and Zhou Hao Dong 21-17, 21-17.
