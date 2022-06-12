 
Sunday June 12, 2022
Tchouameni joins Madrid on a six-year deal

By AFP
June 12, 2022

MADRID: France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has joined Real Madrid from Monaco, both clubs announced on Saturday.

According to sources the 22-year-old has cost the Champions League and La Liga holders more than 80 million euros ($84 million) as well as an additional 20 million euros in bonuses.

The former Bordeaux playmaker has won 10 caps since making his Les Bleus debut in September.

“Real Madrid and Monaco have agreed on the transfer of the player Aurelien Tchouameni, who will be linked to the club for the next six seasons,” they said.

