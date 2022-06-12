Zadran brings Afghanistan T20 victory

HARARE: Najibullah Zadran slammed a six off the second ball of the final over to give Afghanistan a six-wicket win against Zimbabwe on Saturday after a thrilling run chase in the first of three Twenty20 internationals.

The dramatic climax seemed unlikely with 10 overs gone as the tourists scored 83 without loss after Zimbabwe posted 159-8 in 20 overs at Harare Sports Club.

Ryan Burl then wreaked havoc with the ball, capturing the wickets of openers Hazratullah Zazai (45) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (33) and Usman Ghani (1) within six balls.

A leading edge from Gurbaz led to a catch for wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva. Zazai followed one ball caught by Sikandar Raza at long on.

Burl claimed his third wicket off the final ball of the over as another Chakabva catch ended the Ghani’s two-ball innings.

Batting at number five, Zadran stopped the rot but took time to regain the initiative and the tourists needed 60 runs from the final five overs to triumph.

The run rate gradually increased and when Blessing Muzurabani stepped up to bowl the final over, the Afghans required eight runs, and Zadran wasted no time getting them.