PCB rejects PSL venue story as ‘speculative’

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Saturday the story published by ‘The News’ under the headline “Raja declares Peshawar unfit to host PSL-8” was baseless and speculative.
It said in a press release that the game of cricket unites the nation and such stories targeting the PCB, its units and its chairman were unfair.
