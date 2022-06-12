 
close
Sunday June 12, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

PCB rejects PSL venue story as ‘speculative’

June 12, 2022

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Saturday the story published by ‘The News’ under the headline “Raja declares Peshawar unfit to host PSL-8” was baseless and speculative.

It said in a press release that the game of cricket unites the nation and such stories targeting the PCB, its units and its chairman were unfair.

Comments