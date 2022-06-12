Reed joins Saudi-backed rebel series

ST ALBANS: Former Masters champion Patrick Reed has become the latest big-name player to join the Saudi-backed rebel LIV Golf series, organisers announced on Saturday.

Reed is the 19th US PGA Tour member to sign with the breakaway circuit, with the 17 competing in the first event this week suspended by the Tour shortly after play started at Centurion Club on Thursday.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said the “same fate holds true” for any players who compete in future LIV events, with Reed and Bryson DeChambeau set to contest the second event in Oregon at the end of the month. Reed, 31, who won the Masters in 2018 and has nine professional titles under his belt, is the ninth major champion to join the rebel series.—AFP