Reed joins Saudi-backed rebel series

ST ALBANS: Former Masters champion Patrick Reed has become the latest big-name player to join the Saudi-backed rebel LIV Golf series, organisers announced on Saturday.
Reed is the 19th US PGA Tour member to sign with the breakaway circuit, with the 17 competing in the first event this week suspended by the Tour shortly after play started at Centurion Club on Thursday.
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said the “same fate holds true” for any players who compete in future LIV events, with Reed and Bryson DeChambeau set to contest the second event in Oregon at the end of the month. Reed, 31, who won the Masters in 2018 and has nine professional titles under his belt, is the ninth major champion to join the rebel series.—AFP
JAKARTA: Badminton world number one Viktor Axelsen ousted Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting on Saturday to...
WOLVERHAMPTON: Gareth Southgate said on Friday it is an “embarrassment” that his England side have to face Italy...
BAKU: Charles Leclerc wants to “finish the job” after living up to his status as the master of poles this season...
PARIS: Kylian Mbappe came off the bench to score a late equaliser as France settled for a 1-1 draw with Austria in...
ASTUTTGART: Andy Murray said it was “not really a match” and “not much fun” after Australian firebrand Nick...
ASANTIAGO: Ecuador kept their place in the Qatar World Cup after football governing body FIFA on Friday closed an...
Comments