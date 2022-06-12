Out of danger?

February was a bad month for Pakistan’s financial health. During the first eight months of Fiscal 22, Pakistan’s current account deficit had crossed $12 billion as opposed to a surplus of $994 million in the same period of last fiscal year. Net liquid foreign exchange reserves with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had fallen to $16 billion from $20 billion in August 2021. Then came a bombshell: on the last day of February, the then PM Imran Khan broke the Ministry of Finance’s pledges with the IMF by announcing a Rs10 per liter subsidy on petrol and diesel. That was a Rs500 billion bombshell.

March was a really bad month for Pakistan’s financial health. Pakistan’s current account deficit doubled in March to $1 billion compared to the preceding month. During the first nine months of FY22, Pakistan’s current account deficit had crossed $13 billion. March was a really bad month for the SBP’s liquid foreign exchange reserves: the SBP lost a billion dollars every week for four weeks of March. The SBP’s liquid foreign exchange reserves were down to $10.4 billion barely enough to cover four weeks of imports (if gold reserves were taken out of the equation).

By April, international investors had begun selling bonds guaranteed by the government of Pakistan. In the first week of April, yields on these bonds had shot up to 27 per cent. Global investors were expecting a default by June 30 – a potentially disastrous default for 220 million Pakistanis.

On April 11, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif took oath as prime minister. PM Shehbaz Sharif inherited a $45 billion trade deficit, the highest in Pakistan’s history. PM Shehbaz Sharif inherited a Rs5,500 billion budget deficit, the highest in Pakistan’s history. PM Shehbaz Sharif inherited a $18 billion current account deficit. PM Shehbaz Sharif inherited $10 billion in foreign exchange reserves.

On May 26, Shehbaz Sharif government raised the prices of petroleum products by Rs30 per liter, a major step towards getting back into the IMF programme. On May 27, three things happened: Pakistan’s international bonds rallied; the rupee gained Rs2.40 against the dollar and Pakistan Stock Exchange gained 319 points. On May 27, the message from investors – within and outside of Pakistan – was that the country had managed to avert a potentially disastrous default.

Are we out of the danger zone? Yes. In the post-budget scenario, there are at least three possible positive news flashes on the horizon. First, we have fulfilled almost all of the targets set by FATF and there may indeed be some good news coming on that account. Second, some good news from the IMF. Third, some good news from China, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Are we out of the woods? No, we are not. The SBP’s predetermined short-term net drains on foreign currency in the next 12 months is estimated at $15 billion. The gross external financing requirement in the next fiscal year stands at a tall $35 billion.

Yes, we are out of the danger zone – but not out of the woods.

The writer is a columnist based in Islamabad. He tweets @saleemfarrukh and can be reached at: farrukh15@hotmail.com