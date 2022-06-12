Unsustainable

Pakistan’s current economic situation is badly affecting the country’s poor. Rising food prices have put their lives in a difficult situation. Millions of people are daily wagers. The slowdown of the overall economic activities has made it difficult for wage-earners to earn enough money in a day which can help them buy groceries. For them, eating two meals a day seems a luxury. The government must realize their situation and take steps to reduce food prices.

Adil Hussain

Sukkur