Faith and hope

The 2022-23 budget appears to be people-friendly, balanced and in line with the economic needs of the country. The allocation of Rs364 billion for the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is a welcome step, which will go a long way in alleviating poverty across the country. The federal government has allocated Rs65 billion for the higher education sector to encourage and facilitate students to obtain MPhil and PhD degrees.

Steps like the establishment of a university in North Waziristan, allocation of Rs5 billion interest-free loans to the youth, abolition of custom duties on agricultural appliances and grant of 10,000 scholarships for undergraduate students are some steps may give a great boost to the education and agricultural sectors besides promoting business activities in the country. The coalition government has also won the hearts of employees by announcing an increase of 15 per cent in their salaries. The salaried class was in dire straits since long time because of high inflation and constant price hikes.

Guldar Ali Khan Wazir

Lakki Marwat