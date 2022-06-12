What about us?

Pakistan’s current economic situation is badly affecting the country’s poor. Rising food prices have put their...
The 2022-23 budget appears to be people-friendly, balanced and in line with the economic needs of the country. The...
The global economy has been badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Countries are...
The withdrawal of taxes on solar panels is likely to encourage households to shift to solar energy. This will help the...
It is shocking that petrol prices have jumped from Rs174 to Rs209. This price hike has messed up people’s budgets....
Women’s empowerment is a necessity in today’s world. In Pakistan, women’s participation in the workforce is...
Comments