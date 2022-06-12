 
close
Sunday June 12, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

What about us?

June 12, 2022

Government servants are unhappy with the 15 per cent raise in their salaries. Does anyone care about pensioners who have been allowed only a five per cent increase? Does inflation have a mild effect on elderly people?

Dr Anwar Kabir Sheikh

Lahore

Comments