Together we can

The global economy has been badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Countries are facing severe financial crises due to economic sanctions and supply chain disruptions. Pakistan is also affected by the global economic slowdown. Despite such crises, Pakistan has the potential to fix its fragile economy and put it on the right track. The first step in this regard will be to stabilize the country’s political situation. And this is why many people are urging the incumbent government to call early elections to put an end to frequent political battles.

In the meanwhile, the finance department should take fair decisions to steer the country out of the current economic mess. It is also essential for the government to take steps for the rehabilitation of the industrial sector so that the country is able to increase its exports. A country’s strength lies in its economy, and our leaders must realize that they have to take tough decisions to make the country economically strong.

Sameeullah

Naushahro Feroze