Clouds of despair

It is shocking that petrol prices have jumped from Rs174 to Rs209. This price hike has messed up people’s budgets. Rates of salaries are already quite low in the country. On top of it, people will now have to bear the brunt of rising petrol prices.
Economists predict that the finance ministry will increase the rate of petrol in a few weeks. The government ought to find a way to help Pakistanis deal with this pressing issue.
Mahaz Ahmed
Asiabad
