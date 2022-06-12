Glass ceiling

Women’s empowerment is a necessity in today’s world. In Pakistan, women’s participation in the workforce is dismally low – 25 per cent. The reason many women prefer to stay at home is the lack of facilities in our country. There is no safe public transportation option for women. They cannot sit in offices for long hours because they are solely responsible for household chores. Many married women with children have no day care facility at work.

These issues have been going on since forever. Women who raise a voice for their rights are criticized so as to discourage them from speaking up. Women’s participation in the labour force will be vital for the country’s economic growth.

Javeria Sadiq

Karachi