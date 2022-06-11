 
Saturday June 11, 2022
Top Story

FBR jacks up FED on air travel

By Our Correspondent
June 11, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The FBR has jacked up the rate of Federal Excise Duty (FED) on club, business and first-class air tickets from Rs10,000 to Rs50,000 through Finance Bill-2022. The FBR has estimated that the raise in FED on air travel for all categories can fetch Rs3 billion additional tax in the national kitty in the next fiscal year 2022-23.

