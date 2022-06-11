Small retailers to be taxed through electricity bills

KARACHI: The government has decided to deduct tax through electricity bills from small shopkeepers or retailers across the country to bring the sector under tax net.
According to the Finance Bill, fixed income and sales tax regimes of Rs3,000 to Rs10,000 are recommended to bring the small retailers into the tax net. It also suggested extending points of sales system to benefit big retailers, while award scheme would be continued. The Bill also recommended enhancing information-sharing mechanism between NADRA and FBR to document the economy.
