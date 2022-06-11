Govt to collect Rs200 billion through GIDC

ISLAMABAD: In a major development, the sitting government has projected to generate revenue of Rs1.144 trillion in the next budgetary year from oil and gas sector, which includes Rs200 billion from gas consumers in the shape of Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) against the revised target of Rs25 billion in the outgoing fiscal.

The PTI government had budgeted the revenue of Rs130 billion through GIDC in 2021-22, which was later revised downward to Rs25 billion. The government has set the target to earn revenue of Rs750 billion through petroleum levy on POL [petrol, oil, lubricant] products against the budgeted revenue target of Rs610 billion as petroleum Levy. However, the government is anticipating to earn Rs135 billion by the end of the current fiscal.

The government has also projected to earn revenue Rs40 billion under the head of Natural Gas Development Surcharge against the revised target of Rs30 billion for the outgoing fiscal year end on June 30, 2022. Under the head of royalty on oil, Rs46 billion would be generated in next fiscal year against Rs40 billion in the current financial year.

However, under the head of royalty on gas, the government is estimated to earn revenue of Rs70 billion against the revised target of Rs60 billion for the ongoing financial year. The government has also projected to make an amount of Rs20 billion under the head of discount retained on local crude oil as against the revised target of Rs16 billion in the current financial year. And it has decided to make an amount of Rs10 billion in the shape of windfall levy against crude oil and Rs8 billion on account of petroleum levy on LPG.