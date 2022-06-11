Pakistan will earn Rs80.3b dividends in 2022-23

ISLAMABAD: The government has projected to earn dividends amounting to Rs80.3 billion in the budget 2022-23.

According to budget documents, it has been estimated that the government will mop up Rs1.6 billion from eight financial institutions and Rs78.695 billion from 23 non-financial institutions. The eight financial institutions such as National Investment Trust are estimated to provide Rs300 million, National Bank of Pakistan Rs45 million, Pak-Oman Investment Company Rs200 million, Pak Brunei Investment Rs 200 million, Pak-Iran Joint Investment Rs150 million, Pak-Kuwait Investment Rs600 million, Saudi Pak Industrial & Agricultural Investment Rs100 million and State Bank of Pakistan Rs10 million.

However, 23 non-financial institutions will provide Rs78.695 billion to the government. Pakistan Petroleum Limited is estimated to provide Rs8 billion as dividends to the government, Mari Gas Company Rs4 billion, Pakistan State Oil Rs2.5 billion, Pak Arab Refinery Rs10 billion, SNGPL Rs2 billion, GHPL Rs8 billion, OGDCL Rs36.5 billion, PMDC Rs200 million, SLIC Rs2 billion, Pak Reinsurance Corporation Rs700 million, Fauji Fertilizer Co Rs120 million, Pakistan Services Ltd Rs6 million etc.