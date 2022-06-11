Health sector gets just Rs24bn

ISLAMABAD: For 33 on-going and nine new schemes in health sector, the federal government has proposed an allocation of Rs12.65 billion under the Public Sector Development Programme for 2022-23.

A total of Rs24 billion has been allocated for health sector which cannot be termed an extraordinary measure to revolutionise the existing health infrastructure. In his budget speech, the finance minister said an amount of Rs24 billion has been allocated to provide better health services, equipment and control and eradicate viral diseases.

It is, however, important to note that the federal government has not proposed anything worth mentioning for medical products, appliances and equipment for public sector healthcare facilities that are operating in a pathetic way almost all across the country and majority of teaching hospitals in the country, including Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, in the federal capital do not have modern equipment being used across the globe for a number of surgical and diagnostic procedures.

Under the head of Health Affairs and Services, a total allocation of Rs19.582 billion has been made in the budget of 2022-23. The allocation for Hospital Services forms the major component, which is Rs14.857 billion while a meager amount of Rs31 million has been proposed for medical products, appliances and equipment.

The federal minister said in view of the sensitivity of the pharmaceutical sector, more than 30 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) have been exempted from customs duties. Furthermore, raw materials of the first-aid bandages manufacturing industry have also been exempted from customs duties to reduce the cost of local production of this important medical item.

The prices of medicines have already gone up to a significant extent in the last three to four months and the government has not announced any effective strategy to bring these down or keep them under control after the approval of the budget in the existing inflation-hit economy.

Against the expectations of a number of health experts, the federal government announced nothing for expansion of healthcare facilities at all levels, including primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare facilities. Also the federal government announced no budgetary allocations in the budget 2022-23 for research and development in health sector.

Most of the healthcare facilities in Pakistan have been facing shortage of staff while their buildings need renovation. Diagnostic and therapeutic equipment in radiology and pathology departments in even the teaching hospitals of the country either need repair or replacement while sophisticated equipment like CT Scan, MRI and diagnostic kits are not available in a number of hospitals but the government has allocated nothing for that too in the federal budget. Many experts say that without proper investigations, no treatment is possible and it should be realised by the government for the sake of the poor people.