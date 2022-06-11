Education ministry allocations slashed by 38pc

ISLAMABAD: Like massive budget cut for other ministries, the cash-strapped Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif administration has allocated around 38 per cent less development funds to the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training in the forthcoming financial year compared with those given in the ongoing one.

According to the Federal Budget 2022-23 documents, the ministry will receive Rs6 billion in the next fiscal against the last year’s Rs9.7 billion. Of the funding, Rs5.85 billion is for 25 ongoing projects and just Rs149.33 million for two new projects.

The largest sums of money for ongoing schemes will go to the Pandemic Response Effectiveness Project -- Rs 1.6 billion, Prime Minister's Special Package to Implement Skill for All Strategy as Catalyst for Technical and Vocational Education and Training Sector Development -- Rs1.187 billion, and Response Recovery and Resilience Plan for Covid-19 -- Rs1.178 billion.

The education ministry will get Rs150.74 million for awarding scholarships to 1,600 talented students from the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The project was approved in May 2019 for Rs2.05 billion and has so far received Rs888.21 million. Of the total approved cost, the project needs Rs1.16 billion for successful execution but the next year’s allocations for it total Rs150.74 million.

Also, the government approved Rs106.31 million for the establishment of the National Curriculum Council, whose approval came during a meeting last June. According to the documents, Rs234.74 million has been allocated for the project. Of the total approved cost, the project still requires Rs486.07 million to be completed. However, the finance division has allocated only Rs106.31 million to the project for FY 2022-23.