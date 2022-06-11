Provinces to get Rs4.1 trillion under NFC Award

ISLAMABAD: The federal government in the next fiscal year will transfer Rs4.1 trillion to the provinces from its revenues under the National Finance Commission Award. This straight transfer is 16.73 percent (or Rs600 bn) more over the last revised budgetary allocations and 20.116 percent (or Rs690 billion) more over budgetary allocations for the outgoing year.

The provinces are expected to get a pie of Rs4.1 trillion (Rs4,100 billion) in the new fiscal year of 2022-23 from their share in federal revenues under the National Finance Commission Award and straight transfers reflecting a 16.73 percent increase over revised budgetary allocation for the financial year 2020-21, which were estimated at Rs3.5 trillion and showed an increase of 20.16 percent to the budgetary allocation of Rs3.41 trillion in outgoing fiscal year of 2021-22.

Out of the total revenues of the federal government in 2022-23, Punjab stands to get Rs2.02 trillion, Sindh Rs1.029 trillion, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Rs670.451 billion and Balochistan Rs370.234 billion in the new fiscal year of 2020-2021.

While in the ongoing fiscal year 2021-22, the Punjab was allocated Rs1.669 trillion, Sindh was allocated Rs848.208 billion for the current fiscal year, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was allocated Rs559.257 billion for the current fiscal year and Balochistan was allocated Rs313.286 billion for the current fiscal year.

The break-up of Rs4.1 trillion, which would be transferred to the provinces under the NFC formula, showed that Rs3.97 trillion would be transferred from the divisible pool. The break-up of divisible pool taxes showed that Rs1.56 trillion would be from income tax, Rs302.7 million capital value tax, Rs1.6 trillion sales tax (excluding GST on services), Rs233.64 billion federal excise duty and Rs594.11 billion customs duty in the fiscal year 2022-23. Similarly, the breakup of straight transfers of Rs125.44 billion showed that Rs19 billion would be accumulated as Gas Development Surcharge, Rs61.118 billion from royalty on natural gas, Rs32.416 billion from royalty on crude oil and Rs12 billion from excise on natural gas.

The provinces agreed to share divisible pool under the National Finance Commission Award that will take place on the basis of 82 percent population, 10.3 percent poverty and backwardness, five percent on revenue collection/ generation and 2.7 percent on inverse population density. One percent of the net proceeds of the divisible pool would be assigned to the government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa to meet the expenses on the war on terror.