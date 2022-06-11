 
Saturday June 11, 2022
National

Food security

June 11, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The government has proposed allocating Rs 11 billion for the purpose of food security in the budget 2022-23. Finance Minister Miftah Ismail told the National Assembly in his budget speech on Friday that to increase use of machinery, provide quality seeds and boost farm exports, there was a proposal to allocate Rs 11 billion for the new financial year.

