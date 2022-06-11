Rs2,100m allocated for 17 PSDP projects

ISLAMABADL The government has allocated Rs 2,100 million for the Information and Broadcasting Division in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the year 2022-2023 for five ongoing and 12 new projects.

According to the budgetary document released here, the government has earmarked Rs 1,588.335 million for new projects and Rs 511 million for ongoing projects of the Information and Broadcasting Division.

Among the ongoing projects, an allocation of Rs 298.956 million has been made for restructuring news operations of the Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation (APPC), whereas Rs 62.709 million have been allocated for the establishment of the Pakistan Information Centre (Phase-I).

Likewise, an amount of Rs 50 million each has been allocated for the establishment of a 100KW medium wave radio station at Gwadar, rehabilitation of medium wave services at Muzaffarabad and replacement of a medium wave transmitter at Mirpur. A sum of Rs 503 million has been allocated for the National Information Media Archives Repository, whereas Rs 300 million have been earmarked for the Central Monitoring Unit.