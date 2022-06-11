Govt announces plan to create two million jobs

ISLAMABAD: The government has announced to create over two million job opportunities this year under the Youth Employment Policy. In addition, the youth will also be provided interest-free loans amounting to Rs0.5 million for promoting entrepreneurship culture in the country.

During the Budget speech, the Finance Minister Miftah Ismael said that multiple new schemes for the youth would be launched this year, adding a comprehensive system would also be introduced to enhance their participation in the development of the country.

The finance minister also announced establishment of the National Youth Commission (NYC) in the Budget 2022-23. The young people could also attain soft loans up to Rs25 million under the youth loan scheme, said Miftah, adding that 25 per cent quota was fixed for the women.

He added that Youth Development Centres would also be set up across the country, which would enable them to access integrated job portal.