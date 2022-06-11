Govt announces plan to create two million jobs

ISLAMABAD: The government has announced to create over two million job opportunities this year under the Youth Employment Policy. In addition, the youth will also be provided interest-free loans amounting to Rs0.5 million for promoting entrepreneurship culture in the country.
During the Budget speech, the Finance Minister Miftah Ismael said that multiple new schemes for the youth would be launched this year, adding a comprehensive system would also be introduced to enhance their participation in the development of the country.
The finance minister also announced establishment of the National Youth Commission (NYC) in the Budget 2022-23. The young people could also attain soft loans up to Rs25 million under the youth loan scheme, said Miftah, adding that 25 per cent quota was fixed for the women.
He added that Youth Development Centres would also be set up across the country, which would enable them to access integrated job portal.
ISLAMABAD: In a major development, the sitting government has projected to generate revenue of Rs1.144 trillion in the...
ISLAMABAD: The government has projected to earn dividends amounting to Rs80.3 billion in the budget 2022-23.According...
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement coalition government in its first budget presented by finance minister...
ISLAMABAD: The PMLN-led coalition government heightened the budgetary allocations of the Interior Division, the...
Islamabad: Largely living up to its promise of not cutting the current funding for the Higher Education Commission in...
ISLAMABAD: Chairman Federal Board of Revenue Asim Ahmed said the tax target for the next fiscal year would be Rs7,004...
Comments