Inam re-elected chair of Athletes' Commission

KOBE: Real Madrid starlet Takefusa Kubo scored his first international goal as Japan thrashed Ghana 4-1 on Friday to...
GENEVA: Spain registered the first win of their Nations League campaign on Thursday as Pablo Sarabia’s early goal...
BERLIN: World number one Iga Swiatek confirmed Friday she has withdrawn from next week’s grass-court WTA tournament...
LONDON: Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and Chelsea women’s striker Sam Kerr both achieved a notable double on...
JOHANNESBURG: Egypt sorely missed injured captain Mohamed Salah as they slumped to a shock 2-0 defeat by Ethiopia on...
VANCOUVER: Alphonso Davies celebrated his return to international duty with two goals Thursday as World Cup-bound...
