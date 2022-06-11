 
Saturday June 11, 2022
Inam re-elected chair of Athletes' Commission

By Our Correspondent
June 11, 2022

LAHORE: World champion Muhammad Inam Butt has been re-elected unopposed as the Chair of Athletes' Commission for the next term.

Ms. Mahoor Shahzad, Olympian, has been elected as the female representative of Athletes' Commission for the General Council of POA.

