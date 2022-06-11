Husnain Rizwan becomes Asian No 2

KARACHI: Pakistan’s junior tennis player M Husnain Rizwan has achieved the distinction by climbing at the 2nd position in Asia in the under-14 category.

Rizwan earned 150 points after playing various events including World Junior Tennis Competition, Tashkent ATF, ATF Bahrain Tennis Championship, and Midcourt ATF Championships Leg 1 and 2.

The rankings were released by Asian Tennis Federation.