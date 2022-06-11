Faizan gets wildcard for HSC Open

KARACHI: Sindh’s squash player Faizan Khan has got wildcard for the $5000 HSC Open that is to be held in the United States from June 29 to July 3.

“We have given him a wildcard since he could not get one in the Karachi Open held in March,” said Jahanzeb Khan, the promoter.

Jahanzeb told ‘The News’ that he is supporting players from Sindh since he too represented the province in the national circuit.

Faizan has participated in four satellite events in Pakistan this year so this will be a big opportunity for him to improve his rankings.

Besides Faizan, he added, a number of players from Pakistan are participating in this event.

“Mehran Javed, Huzaifa Ibrahim, Farhan Hashmi, Zahir Shah, Saeed Abdul, Waqas Mehboob, Hamza Khan, and Hamza Sharif are featuring in this event,” said Jahanzeb.

He added that till now only Mehran has got visa for the event while the visas of other players are being processed.