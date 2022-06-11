Govt to build 250 mini sports stadiums

KARACHI: The government is to construct 250 mini sports stadiums across the country in the financial year 2022-23.
Finance Minister Miftah Ismail announced this in his budget 2022-23 speech in the National Assembly on Friday.
The said initiative will be taken under the ‘Green Youth Movement’ that is aimed at the integration of positive activities of the youth of the country.
“To encourage youth activities, an ‘Innovation League’ will be started,” said Miftah, adding that a talent hunt and sports drive programme has also been devised for the youth.
He added that a ‘national youth commission’ will be established to introduce different schemes for the youth. Miftah said that under the said initiative, ‘youth development centers’ will be established.
It is to be noted that the government has earmarked Rs 800 billion for PSDP in the budget.
