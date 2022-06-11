Czech shops find half tonne of cocaine in banana boxes

PRAGUE: Supermarket staff in two Czech cities found bars of cocaine inside banana boxes on Friday, police said as media put the total amount at half a tonne.

Czech public TV said the boxes that had been shipped over from Colombia contained half a tonne of cocaine in total. "Detectives found out that goods from the same batch were also distributed to several other places," police said in a tweet, adding they were searching these places.

Public TV added that the drugs, found in the Czech cities of Jicin and Rychnov nad Kneznou, would be worth 1.5 billion koruna ($64 million) on the black market. Police said the national drug squad was probing the haul and that they would ask for international cooperation.