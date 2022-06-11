Malaysia to axe mandatory death penalty

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s government said on Friday it has agreed to abolish the mandatory death penalty, with campaigners welcoming the move but cautioning the country had failed to deliver on previous vows to improve rights.
The death penalty remains mandatory for several offences in the Southeast Asian nation, including murder and drug trafficking, although a moratorium on executions has been in place since 2018.
That year a reformist alliance took power and announced it would abolish capital punishment entirely but the plan stalled due to opposition from political rivals and murder victims’ families. Since then, a watered-down proposal of axing only the death penalty in cases where it is mandatory had been mooted.
BEIRUT: Lebanon said on Friday it will resume appointments to issue and renew passports next week after suspending...
LJUBLJANA: An exhibition in Slovenia claiming to feature works by Picasso, Van Gogh and Matisse was abruptly cancelled...
PRAGUE: Supermarket staff in two Czech cities found bars of cocaine inside banana boxes on Friday, police said as...
WASHINGTON: Ukrainian officials pleaded for more help from the West on Friday, including quicker deliveries of weapons...
TOKYO: Asteroid dust collected by a Japanese space probe contains organic material that shows some of the building...
GENEVA: The United Nations warned on Friday that cash-strapped Sri Lanka’s unprecedented economic crisis could...
Comments