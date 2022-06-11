Malaysia to axe mandatory death penalty

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s government said on Friday it has agreed to abolish the mandatory death penalty, with campaigners welcoming the move but cautioning the country had failed to deliver on previous vows to improve rights.

The death penalty remains mandatory for several offences in the Southeast Asian nation, including murder and drug trafficking, although a moratorium on executions has been in place since 2018.

That year a reformist alliance took power and announced it would abolish capital punishment entirely but the plan stalled due to opposition from political rivals and murder victims’ families. Since then, a watered-down proposal of axing only the death penalty in cases where it is mandatory had been mooted.