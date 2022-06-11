US to drop Covid tests for incoming air travel

WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday announced that Covid-19 tests would no longer be demanded for international travelers arriving by air, a major step in the country’s gradual lifting of pandemic restrictions.
White House Assistant Press Secretary Kevin Munoz confirmed the news on Twitter, with US media saying the testing requirement would end this weekend after strong lobbying from the travel industry. All passengers had needed to show a negative Covid viral test taken shortly before travel -- or proof of having recovered from the virus in the past 90 days -- before they boarded their flight.
BEIRUT: Lebanon said on Friday it will resume appointments to issue and renew passports next week after suspending...
LJUBLJANA: An exhibition in Slovenia claiming to feature works by Picasso, Van Gogh and Matisse was abruptly cancelled...
PRAGUE: Supermarket staff in two Czech cities found bars of cocaine inside banana boxes on Friday, police said as...
WASHINGTON: Ukrainian officials pleaded for more help from the West on Friday, including quicker deliveries of weapons...
TOKYO: Asteroid dust collected by a Japanese space probe contains organic material that shows some of the building...
GENEVA: The United Nations warned on Friday that cash-strapped Sri Lanka’s unprecedented economic crisis could...
Comments