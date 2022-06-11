US to drop Covid tests for incoming air travel

WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday announced that Covid-19 tests would no longer be demanded for international travelers arriving by air, a major step in the country’s gradual lifting of pandemic restrictions.

White House Assistant Press Secretary Kevin Munoz confirmed the news on Twitter, with US media saying the testing requirement would end this weekend after strong lobbying from the travel industry. All passengers had needed to show a negative Covid viral test taken shortly before travel -- or proof of having recovered from the virus in the past 90 days -- before they boarded their flight.