Court rules UK can deport migrants to Rwanda

LONDON: A British judge on Friday rejected an emergency bid to block deportation flights of asylum-seekers to Rwanda set to start next week under an agreement with the east African country, ruling politicians must manage immigration policy.

The UK government intends to fly the first planeload of claimants to Rwanda on June 14, after agreeing the plan with Kigali in a bid to deter illegal migrants from undertaking perilous crossings of the Channel by boat.

Refugee rights groups and a trade union representing UK Border Force personnel challenged the plan in London’s High Court, seeking an injunction against Tuesday’s inaugural flight and any beyond then. They argue that the plan violates asylum seekers’human rights, and say the government cannot justify its claim that Rwanda is a safe destination.