Spain blaze stabilises, letting 2,000 people go home

MADRID: Some 2,000 people who fled their homes when a wildfire broke out two days ago in southern Spain were allowed home on Friday as the blaze "stabilised", officials said.
The fire in the forested mountainous area of Sierra Bermeja, just inland from Estepona, was no longer spreading freely, the Andalusian regional government said in a statement. The region’s INFOCA forest fire authority "confirms the fire has stabilised and has authorised the return of residents who were evacuated," it said.
"Firefighters are still working in the area, trying to bring the fire under control." According to INFOCA, a fire is considered under control when the entire perimeter is surrounded by a strip of land without vegetation or with already-burnt vegetation.
The fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon as the region braced for a heatwave that is set to push temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in the coming days.
