Biden warns forces behind US Capitol riot ‘remain at work today’

LOS ANGELES: President Joe Biden warned on Friday that the "forces" behind the deadly insurrection at the US Capitol last year remain a threat to democracy.

"It’s important the American people understand what truly happened, and to understand that the same forces that led to January 6 remain at work today," he said during an address in Los Angeles, where he was hosting the Summit of the Americas.

The president’s remarks came in the wake of an explosive congressional hearing on Thursday that blamed former president Donald Trump for an "attempted coup" that sparked the violence at the Capitol.

"The insurrection on January 6 is one of the darkest chapters in our nation’s history. A brutal assault on our democracy, a brutal attack on law enforcement, some losing their lives," he said.

Biden urged Americans to "protect our democracy," arguing that the battle for the country’s soul was "far from won." The House select committee into the insurrection is holding a month of hearings to lay out its initial findings from a year-long probe in the riot, which was linked to five deaths.

Lawmakers provided videotaped testimony from Trump aides and family members that they said revealed a deep-rooted and ongoing plot orchestrated by the former president to overturn the result of the 2020 election won by Biden.

"We can unite and defend this nation, Democrat and Republican, allow no one to place... a dagger at the throat of our democracy," Biden said.A congressional hearing into the US Capitol attack by former president Donald Trump's supporters trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat has presented testimony showing that close allies, even his daughter, rejected his false claims of election fraud.Ivanka Trump "checked out" on election issues in the aftermath of the 2020 election, her father and former president Donald Trump said after the release of testimony in which she said did not believe his claims of election fraud.A congressional panel probing the 6 January 2021 attack on the Capitol yesterday aired recorded testimony in which Ivanka Trump said she did not believe his false claims that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen from him.In a post on the social media platform Truth Social, Trump sought to downplay his daughter's involvement in his efforts to contest the election. Ivanka Trump was one of her father's most trusted allies during his four years in the White House."Ivanka Trump was not involved in looking at, or studying, election results," Trump said.

Americans were served up an engrossing night of television as a congressional panel laid out in damning detail Donald Trump’s culpability in last year’s US Capitol insurrection. Yet 17 months after the mayhem, the biggest challenge for the House of Representatives committee investigating the riot could be ensuring the brutal images of violence it played in prime time will pack the intended political punch.