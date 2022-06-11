 
One killed, six hurt in police mobile-truck collision

By Our Correspondent
June 11, 2022

The driver of a loading truck was killed while six others were wounded in a head-on collision between a Suzuki loading truck and a police mobile on the Northern Bypass on Friday . The deceased was identified as 28-year-old Nadir, while SSP Qamar Abbas Rizvi was among the injured identified as Shaukat, Shakeel, Safdar, Zeeshan and Mujahid.

