Silk Bank gets Rs12Bn equity from Park View Enclave

KARACHI: Backed by the significant announcement by Silkbank Limited of an Expression of Interest from M/s. Park View Enclave (Pvt.) Limited (part of Vision Group) to inject Rs. 12 billion in the capital of the Bank and the subsequent approval of the Board of Directors to take the process forward, the Board of Directors, in their meeting held on June 8, 2022, announced the financial results of the Bank for the period ending December 31, 2020, declaring an after-tax loss of Rs. 6.57 billion.

The Bank attributes its posted losses due to various provisions taken against specific borrowers engaged primarily in the real estate businesses which were secured against mortgage of land. In December 2020, the Bank entered into an arrangement for disposal of the mortgaged land held by the Bank with M/s Arif Habib Dolmen REIT Management Company.

The transaction was duly approved by the SBP. This development will substantially address the Bank’s NPL issue and result in major provision reversals. Moreover, another REIT consisting of Bank owned property will not only reduce non-earning assets of the Bank by Rs. 6 billion but is expected to record a capital gain of Rs. 6.1 billion approximately.