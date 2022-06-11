Child mortality rate down from 104 to 46 per 1,000 live births in Sindh: CM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah claimed on Friday that due to his government’s efforts, the child mortality rate had reduced from 104 to 46 per 1,000 live births over a period of five years.

“These are not my figures, but they have been revealed in a Unicef-supported survey,” he said while talking to media after attending a ceremony of the Childlife Foundation at the Civil Hospital to celebrate 100,000 telemedicine consultations in Sindh. The ceremony was attended by Health Secretary Zulfiqar Shah, Childlife CEO Dr Ahson Rabani and others.

The chief minister said that his government had focused on children’s health and achieved a reduction in the child mortality rate from 104 to 46 per 1000 live births during the last five years. “It is a big success of our child health programmes, especially launched through public-private partnership,” he said and added in 2018, the Economist Intelligence Unit rated Sindh as 6th best in partnerships in Asia.

Shah recalled that his government’s partnership with Childlife started in 2010 with the sole objective of improving children's emergency care. “By 2018 free emergency service was established in five government hospitals in Karachi, and now no child in the city is more than 30 minutes away from world class, 24/7, free emergency services,” he said proudly.

The CM said that in 2019 nine Children emergency care were established in hospitals of Karachi, Hyderabad, Benazirabad, Larkana and Sukkur, where more than 900,000 children were being treated annually.

The chief minister said that our partnership with the Childlife Foundation had now translated into the establishment of telemedicine satellite centres to improve service at DHQs/THQs as two-thirds of our population lives outside of major cities. “In 2020, Telemedicine Service was extended to all districts of the province and from December 2022 it would further be extended to all THQs,” he said and went on to say that by 2024 the services would be provided to all the Tehsils of the province.

Shah said that the 100,000 telemedicine consultations milestone had been achieved. “Its impact is quality -- consultation by paediatric emergency medicine specialists who are accessible round the clock. “The telemedicine system avoids visits to major cities, saves critical time to treatment and a huge financial burden on parents.”

The chief minister, replying to a question, said the PTI government had failed to strengthen the national economy. “They [PTI] have no vision to bring the economy on the right track,” he added.

To another question, the CM said that the prime minister had taken him into confidence on closing the markets by 7pm or 8pm. “I have directed the commissioners of Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur to consult with the stakeholders so that the decision to close the markets early in the evening could be implemented in the national interest,” he said.

Earlier, the chief minister visited the control room of the telemedicine and witnessed the telemedicine procedure. He said that once fiber optic cable was laid in rural areas, the entire province would be connected through telemedicine systems.