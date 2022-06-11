Industrial units without treatment plants to be sealed, warns minister

The Sindh government has decided to issue show-cause notices to the erring industrial units of Karachi causing water pollution due to the constant discharge of effluent into water bodies without treatment.

The decision to this effect was taken on Friday at a meeting held with Sindh Environment and Coastal Development Minister Ismail Rahoo in chair. He told the relevant officials that after the issuance of warning, the erring industries would be given 30 days to install treatment plants and if they failed to do so they would be sealed.

Rahoo said strict action should be taken against those responsible for polluting the water bodies through constant discharge of hazardous waste. He said that such penal actions should take place on an indiscriminate basis without taking into account the influence and status of the polluting industries.

He said that action should also be taken against the people involved in unathorised burning of trash. Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) Director General Naeem Ahmed Mughal informed the meeting that so far industrial units in Sindh had installed 200 treatment plans and 50 more treatment plants would soon be installed.

He added that 4,000 industrial units of Karachi would install such treatment plans. The Sepa chief claimed on the occasion that all the furnaces that were involved in recycling old batteries had been sealed to safeguard the environment.

He said that 110 different spots of Karachi had been surveyed to get samples for examining the air quality in the city. He stated that analysis of most of the samples revealed that air quality in Karachi was highly unsatisfactory.

He said the air quality in the DHA, Akhtar Colony and Punjab Colony areas was found relatively better. The environment minister also asked officials to issue warning notices to the cotton factories in Ghotki and Sanghar that had been vitiating the environment with dust.