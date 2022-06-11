Minor girl among two killed in firing incidents

Two people were killed while three others wounded in separate incidents of firing on Friday. According to police, a man was shot dead at his house in Baldia Town. Rescuers transported the body to the Civil Hospital Karachi for an autopsy where he was identified as 35-year-old Waqas, son of Irshad.

Police said a man, namely Rafaqat, his brother Liaquat and two others arrived at the victim’s house and opened fire on him when he opened the door for them after hearing the knock at the door. The suspects escaped the scene after killing Waqas on the spot.

Police said Waqas had purchased a plot from one of the suspects, Liaquat, and there was a dispute between Liaquat and him. The deceased hailed from District Mansehra and was a carpenter.

In another incident, 10-year-old Dua Aslam was killed by a stray bullet at her house in Ansu Goth, the Karachi police spokesperson said. Her body was transported to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy where she was identified as 10-year-old Dua, daughter of Aslam.

Separately, two people were wounded in a clash that took place in Korangi’s Chakra Goth, Zaman Town police said. The injured persons were identified as Mohsin Ahmed, 26, and Shahid Bacchal, 35.

Moreover, 58-year-old Imran Moiz was shot and injured for putting up resistance during a mugging bid in Paposh Nagar. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical assistance.