Religious parties protest against BJP leaders’ blasphemous remarks

Major religious parties on Friday organised rallies to condemn the blasphemous statements of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leaders regarding the Holy Prophet (PBUH)) and demanded that the Muslim world boycott Indian products until the country abandoned its anti-Muslim stance.

Last week, a BJP spokesperson, Nupur Sharma, and Naveen Kumar Jindal, the party’s Delhi media head, made insulting remarks against the Holy Prophet (PBUH), triggering a wave of condemnation at home and from the Islamic world.

Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman addressed a demonstration outside the Memon Masjid in the Boulton Market area, in which he demanded that the government send back the Indian envoy in protest against the blasphemy in the neighbouring country.

A large number of JI workers and people from various walks of life participated in the protest. Rehman said the honour and respect of the Holy Prophet (PHUH) was a matter of life and death for the billions of Muslims across the globe.

The JI leader added that a huge protest was on cards that would compel the federal government to cut off all ties with India until the issue was resolved. Jamiat-e-Ulema-Islam-Fazl Sindh leader Qari Muhammad Usman addressed a demonstration outside the Karachi Press Club. He said that unless the culprits who committed blasphemy were punished, Muslims across the world would continue to protest.

Usman, who is also the JUI-F District Keamari head, demanded that the government sever all ties with India, send the Indian ambassador back and immediately end all measures to normalise relations with New Delhi.

He also appealed to the Muslims all over the world to boycott Indian products. The participants chanted slogans against India's oppressive state policy targeting Muslims for a long time and urged all the Muslims across the world to unite.