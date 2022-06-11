SDGs Wall installed

LAHORE:The Wall of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) was inaugurated at the University of Home Economics (UHE) here on Friday.
Punjab Minister and spokesperson for the Punjab government Attaullah Tarar and the UHE Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen attended the inaugural ceremony. The SDGs’ wall has been installed with the support of the Sustainable Social Development Organisation.
Addressing the ceremony, Attaullah Tarar said that health, education, a safe and secure environment, and making friendly workplaces without gender discrimination were essential for achieving SDGs. He urged educational institutions to offer skills based education to the students.
Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen said the UHE was actively engaged to provide a better educational environment where students were being encouraged to do research, innovate, and discover the knowledge economy of the country.
