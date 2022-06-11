WB help sought to control LSD

LAHORE:Special Representative of the World Bank Giancarlo Ferrari met with Livestock & Dairy Development Department's core team on Lumpy Skin Disease, (LSD) at Veterinary Research Institute Friday.
The purpose of the visit was to review the measures taken by Punjab's Livestock Department for the control of Lumpy Skin Disease. The expert session discussed, in detail, current situation of LSD in the province, department's disease reporting/diagnostic and vaccination strategy. DG (Research) Dr Abdul Rehman briefed the session about the current scenario of LSD in Punjab. According to the experts, milk and meat from affected animals are safe to use.
Giancarlo Ferrari said that effective measures have been taken by the Livestock Department to prevent LSD. The Special Representative also praised the role of the Vaccine Production, Disease Reporting and Communication wing in the department's fight against LSD. Giancarlo Ferrari stated that LSD could be controlled with a ban on animal movement and an effective vaccination strategy.
LAHORE:Zaheer Abbas Malik has taken charge as Chief Operating Officer Technical Education and Vocational Training...
LAHORE:Walled City of Lahore Authority and Auqaf Department have completed 65 percent restoration work of Hazrat Mian...
LAHORE:The Wall of Sustainable Development Goals was inaugurated at the University of Home Economics here on...
LAHORE:A case was registered against a homoeopathic doctor and his clinic was sealed on Friday for violating orders of...
LAHORE:National rainfall in the month of May 2022 was 48.4% largely below normal while it was almost 2.17°C warmer...
LAHORE:A delegation comprising senior officials from United Kingdom Department of Health and Social Care visited the...
Comments