WB help sought to control LSD

LAHORE:Special Representative of the World Bank Giancarlo Ferrari met with Livestock & Dairy Development Department's core team on Lumpy Skin Disease, (LSD) at Veterinary Research Institute Friday.

The purpose of the visit was to review the measures taken by Punjab's Livestock Department for the control of Lumpy Skin Disease. The expert session discussed, in detail, current situation of LSD in the province, department's disease reporting/diagnostic and vaccination strategy. DG (Research) Dr Abdul Rehman briefed the session about the current scenario of LSD in Punjab. According to the experts, milk and meat from affected animals are safe to use.

Giancarlo Ferrari said that effective measures have been taken by the Livestock Department to prevent LSD. The Special Representative also praised the role of the Vaccine Production, Disease Reporting and Communication wing in the department's fight against LSD. Giancarlo Ferrari stated that LSD could be controlled with a ban on animal movement and an effective vaccination strategy.