Performance awards distributed among cops

LAHORE:An award distribution ceremony was held at Capital City Police Headquarters on Friday where CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana distributed appreciation letters, certificates and cash awards among the members of special team for their excellent performance.
Kamyana gave away appreciation letter to SSP Investigation Imran Kishwar, SP CIA Asim Iftikhar, SP Operations Sadar Division Hassan Javed Bhatti, SDPO Raiwind Circle ASP Bilal Sulehri and DSP CIA Cantt Tariq Ilyas Kyani. He also distributed certificates and cash awards among In-charge CIA Iqbal Town Inspector M Ali, Inspector Waqas ul Hassan Bukhari, In-charge CIA Civil Lines Inspector Nabi Baksh, In-charge CRO Branch Inspector Hussnain Farooq, Sub-Inspectors CIA Zaheer uddin Babar, M Qasim, SHO PS Manga Mandi Amir Anjum, Rana M Akram, Shehroz Latif, ASIs CIA M Ali, Naveed Ahmad, Jawad Farooq, Head constable Faqeer Hussain, constable M Ajmal and driver Constable M Akbar.
LAHORE:Zaheer Abbas Malik has taken charge as Chief Operating Officer Technical Education and Vocational Training...
LAHORE:Walled City of Lahore Authority and Auqaf Department have completed 65 percent restoration work of Hazrat Mian...
LAHORE:The Wall of Sustainable Development Goals was inaugurated at the University of Home Economics here on...
LAHORE:A case was registered against a homoeopathic doctor and his clinic was sealed on Friday for violating orders of...
LAHORE:National rainfall in the month of May 2022 was 48.4% largely below normal while it was almost 2.17°C warmer...
LAHORE:A delegation comprising senior officials from United Kingdom Department of Health and Social Care visited the...
Comments