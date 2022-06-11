Performance awards distributed among cops

LAHORE:An award distribution ceremony was held at Capital City Police Headquarters on Friday where CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana distributed appreciation letters, certificates and cash awards among the members of special team for their excellent performance.

Kamyana gave away appreciation letter to SSP Investigation Imran Kishwar, SP CIA Asim Iftikhar, SP Operations Sadar Division Hassan Javed Bhatti, SDPO Raiwind Circle ASP Bilal Sulehri and DSP CIA Cantt Tariq Ilyas Kyani. He also distributed certificates and cash awards among In-charge CIA Iqbal Town Inspector M Ali, Inspector Waqas ul Hassan Bukhari, In-charge CIA Civil Lines Inspector Nabi Baksh, In-charge CRO Branch Inspector Hussnain Farooq, Sub-Inspectors CIA Zaheer uddin Babar, M Qasim, SHO PS Manga Mandi Amir Anjum, Rana M Akram, Shehroz Latif, ASIs CIA M Ali, Naveed Ahmad, Jawad Farooq, Head constable Faqeer Hussain, constable M Ajmal and driver Constable M Akbar.