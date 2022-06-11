Reproductive health facilities women’s basic right

LAHORE:The Telemedicine Department at King Edward Medical University (KEMU) will soon have a separate reproductive health desk. There is plan to provide this facility in other medical institutions as well.

Dr Sohail Saqlain, Member Planning and Development Board Govt of Punjab disclosed this while addressing a seminar at Institute of Public Health on the importance of women’s rights. The seminar was organised in collaboration with Punjab Population Innovation Fund (PPIF).

The seminar was attended by Chairman Board of Management, IPH Lt Gen (retd) Khalid Maqbool, Dean Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir, International Partners UNFPA, Representatives Shoaib Shehzad, Marie Stopes Society representative Jawariya Ijaz and Pathfinders Mansoor Riaz and Dr Uzma of UNICEF also spoke and pledged full cooperation in advancing women's rights, improving reproductive health facilities and raising awareness about family planning.

Secretary Women Development Punjab Samira Samad said women have the right to choose. Strategic partnership with IPH will be very helpful in achieving these goals, she said.

She said women's rights are a cornerstone of human rights and these cannot be separated. Socio-economic development of women, empowerment in all sectors as well as provision of reproductive health facilities is also a fundamental right of women.

CEO Punjab Population Innovation Fund Talha Faisal said that there were laws to protect the rights of women but there was a need to create awareness among them. He said Rapid population growth has swollen the crisis in the housing sector, health and basic civic amenities. There is shortage of energy and food insecurity. This is exacerbating the scarcity of resources and environmental challenges. The PPIF has made significant strides in bringing together all stakeholders, government and non-government organisations and international partners on a single platform for developing integrated strategies. The Advocacy Seminar on ‘Women's Rights not to be quarantined’ is a great example of this successful strategy, he said.

Chairman Board of Management Lieutenant General (retd) Khalid Maqbool said that an outreach programme is necessary in terms of reproductive health facilities and family planning so that rural women can benefit from these opportunities. Maqbool said that in many countries such as Bangladesh, China and Italy, family planning has been successfully implemented.