Class 9 exam concludes

LAHORE:Class 9 Annual Examination 2022 under the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore concluded on Friday. During the exams, around 97 unfair means cases were registered against candidates while 21 cases of impersonation were also registered. Meanwhile, the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education spokesperson said that Class-10th paper of Pakistan Studies, which was earlier postponed, would be held on June 11, Saturday (today). BISE Lahore Chairman Mirza Habib Ali has directed all the examination staff to keep strict vigilance during the conduct of examination.