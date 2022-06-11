14 PTI leaders granted pre-arrest bail

LAHORE:An anti-terrorism court on Friday granted interim bail to 14 leaders of the PTI nominated in cases which were registered after the party’s May 25 Azadi march.

Those who were granted bail included Mian Akram Usman, Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi, Imtiaz Mehmood Sheikh, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Mian Shafqat Mehmood, Malik Nadeem Abbas, Murad Raas, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Yasir Gilani, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Hammad Azhar, Andleeb Abbas, and Ijaz Chaudhry.

The court granted pre-arrest bail to the accused by June 17 directing them to join investigation. A day before, an anti-terrorism court had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the PTI leaders after the investigation officer of Shahdara police station appeared before the court stating that the accused were not joining investigation. He implored the court that the arrest of the accused was required to complete the investigation. The court of Judge Abher Gul Khan after hearing the IO had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the accused.

However, on Friday, the accused appeared before the court and secured their pre-arrest bail assuring that they would join investigation. Shahdara Police Station had registered cases against PTI leaders under different sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), including 7-ATA and other sections of the Pakistan Penal Code.