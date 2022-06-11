15pc raise in salaries insufficient: PTU

LAHORE:Punjab Teachers Union (PTU) while welcoming the merger of ad hoc relief in basic pay of the government employees in the federal budget Friday observed that 15 per cent increase in salaries of employees would alleviate the hardships of the employees to some extent.
In their reaction to the budget, PTU’s central president Chaudhry Sarfraz and other office-bearers, including Rana Liaquat, Sajjad Kazmi and others, said 15 per cent increase would be insufficient in case the government hiked the POL prices in future.
They urged the government to take measures to control the ever increasing inflation. The PTU leaders said the Punjab government employees were already drawing 15 percent less salaries as compared to employees of the federal government and demanded the Punjab government award disparity allowance to its employees as the earliest. They appreciated the merger of the adhoc relief in basic pay as well as income tax relief to low salary employees.
LAHORE:Zaheer Abbas Malik has taken charge as Chief Operating Officer Technical Education and Vocational Training...
LAHORE:Walled City of Lahore Authority and Auqaf Department have completed 65 percent restoration work of Hazrat Mian...
LAHORE:The Wall of Sustainable Development Goals was inaugurated at the University of Home Economics here on...
LAHORE:A case was registered against a homoeopathic doctor and his clinic was sealed on Friday for violating orders of...
LAHORE:National rainfall in the month of May 2022 was 48.4% largely below normal while it was almost 2.17°C warmer...
LAHORE:A delegation comprising senior officials from United Kingdom Department of Health and Social Care visited the...
Comments