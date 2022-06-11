15pc raise in salaries insufficient: PTU

LAHORE:Punjab Teachers Union (PTU) while welcoming the merger of ad hoc relief in basic pay of the government employees in the federal budget Friday observed that 15 per cent increase in salaries of employees would alleviate the hardships of the employees to some extent.

In their reaction to the budget, PTU’s central president Chaudhry Sarfraz and other office-bearers, including Rana Liaquat, Sajjad Kazmi and others, said 15 per cent increase would be insufficient in case the government hiked the POL prices in future.

They urged the government to take measures to control the ever increasing inflation. The PTU leaders said the Punjab government employees were already drawing 15 percent less salaries as compared to employees of the federal government and demanded the Punjab government award disparity allowance to its employees as the earliest. They appreciated the merger of the adhoc relief in basic pay as well as income tax relief to low salary employees.