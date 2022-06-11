Sizzling summer puts firefighters on their heels

Islamabad : Scorching summer season has caused some dozens of fire incidents in first week of June with firefighters continuously and often helplessly trying to protect forest cover in the capital city.

According to the details, unfazed by the danger that could even risk their lives due to the lack of proper protective equipment, mainly the fire-resistant suits, firefighters of the civic agency and employees of Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) were seen negotiating with narrow trails to reach the sites and douse raging flames.

The fire incidents during first week of this month occurred in various areas of protected Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) and latest incident caused damaged to the forest cover around a local government university.

In some incidents the employees of the civic agency and the IWMB were found making efforts to put off fire without fire-resistant suits, gas masks, gloves, helmets, and other equipment that were necessary for this purpose.

The official record showed that the Emergency and Disaster Management Directorate of the civic agency few years back consisted of 34 latest firefighting vehicles, firefighting devices and sniffer dogs, which could detect the human bodies under the rubble during the accidents.