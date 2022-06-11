Govt fails to provide relief to common man

Islamabad : Still facing the aftershocks of the former government people believe the present government has completely failed to provide relief to the common man in the federal budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 presented by Finance Minister Miftah Ismael in the National Assembly here on Friday.

Although the 15 per cent increase in salaries is not enough against 200 per cent hike in inflation, we will cooperate with the present government till the revival of the economy, the All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) has announced.

As per routine, people belonging to different walks of life seemed least interested in the annual budget speeches and expressed resentment over the questions about the budget for the next fiscal year.

The majority of the citizens remained to ponder whether the government will reduce the prices of kitchen items and other groceries as well as announce a reduction in petroleum prices that could eventually reduce transportation and electricity charges.

A meagre 15 per cent hike in salaries did not auger well with the government employees who remained present outside the Parliament House, out rightly rejecting the budget proposals for the fiscal year 2022-23 by the federal government. The government has also merged ad-hoc relief into the basic pay.

All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) Central President Haji Muhammad Irshad said that the 15 per cent hike in salaries and pensions is not proportionate to inflation. But, we will fully cooperate with the present government to revive the economy in the country once again. “We are not announcing any kind of strike threat and promise to cooperate with the government but the government should vanquish all kinds of unnecessary facilities provided to ‘bureaucrats’. Government should end all kinds of indiscrimination in facilities, he demanded.

All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA), Railway Prem Union, Teachers Union, Civil Secretariat Employees Association, and Wapda Hydro Electric Labour Union also rejected the budget speech saying that ‘killing the poor’ was an ‘agenda’ of the previous government of Imran Khan. But it seems that the present government also has no solution for the welfare of poor people as it is continuously increasing petroleum prices, electricity, and gas prices to increase the rates of all kitchen items.

The different segments of society hailed the decision to provide Rs2,000 per month to over 20 million people due to ever-increasing inflation and POL prices. They also hailed the decision to cut down the fuel provided to government employees by 40 per cent. Zero tax on Solar Penal is also a good decision of the present government.

On the other hand, people belonging to different walks of life while talking to ‘The News’ said that they faced the worst budgets ever presented in the country's history for over three years. The previous government of Imran Khan had imposed heavy taxes in line with its agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which ruined the living standard of the common man in the past three and half years. Therefore, the government has not given any relief to the poor segment of society in budget 2022-23, they added.

“We were expecting a cut down in taxes on electricity and gas bills, as well as a reduction in prices of all eatables like ‘atta’, ‘ghee’, pulses, vegetables, fruits, mutton, beef, chicken, etc. but there is nothing for the common man in the budget speech,” a senior citizen Naveed Ahmed Butt told ‘The News’. There is no planning to control the water crisis in the country in the annual budget, he denounced.

Asma Saeed, an economist said that as per new hidden taxes all items particularly cement, ghee/ cooking oil, cold drinks, mineral water, sugar, coffee, tea, marble, cigarettes, pulses, dry milk, beverages, butter, steel, shoes, clothes, and several other items will be available at skyrocketing prices in the coming days.