327,877 jobs generated under green initiatives

Islamabad : As many as 327,877 eco-friendly jobs have so far been generated in the country under ecological protection and restoration projects launched in the last few years.

The official statistics showed that green initiatives such as the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme, Clean Green Pakistan Programme, and Protected Areas Initiative not only helped protect and preserve forest areas but also generated hundreds of thousands of green jobs in the country.

All segments of society especially the youngsters have greatly benefited from the green initiatives as they helped them get jobs for the protection of green spaces in Pakistan.

According to the National Forest Reference Emissions Level, the forest cover is 4.786 million hectares which is 5.45 percent of the total area of Pakistan. A total of 1586.18 million trees were planted in the last fiscal year from July 2021-May 2022 under the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme.

Pakistan has also expanded its protected areas and increased the number of national parks from 30 to 45; developed park management plans; and laid the ground for launching the country’s first national parks service.